Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:24 AM

2003 Ridgeway Park Drive

2003 Ridgeway Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Ridgeway Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have any available units?
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

