Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have any available units?
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Ridgeway Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77042
Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston