Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2002 N Wayside, Unit 2
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM
2002 N Wayside, Unit 2
2002 N Wayside Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
2002 N Wayside Dr, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful apt community on Wayside
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have any available units?
2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
