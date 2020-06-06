All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM

2002 N Wayside, Unit 2

2002 N Wayside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2002 N Wayside Dr, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful apt community on Wayside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have any available units?
2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 N Wayside, Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

