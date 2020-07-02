All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

2001 Hermann Dr

2001 Hermann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004
Medical Center

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5102989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Hermann Dr have any available units?
2001 Hermann Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Hermann Dr have?
Some of 2001 Hermann Dr's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Hermann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Hermann Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Hermann Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Hermann Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Hermann Dr offer parking?
No, 2001 Hermann Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Hermann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Hermann Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Hermann Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Hermann Dr has a pool.
Does 2001 Hermann Dr have accessible units?
No, 2001 Hermann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Hermann Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Hermann Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

