Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2001 Bering Drive

Location

2001 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Cozy and spacious corner unit 1/1 Condo in the Galleria Area! *Leases unfurnished or furnished. Lovely wood floor throughout living and dining area. Living area has a cozy fireplace and built-in book shelves and cabinets for storage. Has a bonus study/den with a dry bar. The Master Suite has a private patio with plenty of natural lighting. That is not all it has a large closet and an extra closet for storage. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in the Galleria Area for a great price! Lots of entertainment, restaurants, and quick access to I-10, 610, 59 and Westheimer/San Felipe!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Bering Drive have any available units?
2001 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Bering Drive have?
Some of 2001 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Bering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2001 Bering Drive offer parking?
No, 2001 Bering Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Bering Drive have a pool?
No, 2001 Bering Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Bering Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2001 Bering Drive has accessible units.
Does 2001 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

