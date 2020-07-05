All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

195 Yale St

195 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

195 Yale Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5772132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Yale St have any available units?
195 Yale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 195 Yale St currently offering any rent specials?
195 Yale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Yale St pet-friendly?
No, 195 Yale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 195 Yale St offer parking?
No, 195 Yale St does not offer parking.
Does 195 Yale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Yale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Yale St have a pool?
Yes, 195 Yale St has a pool.
Does 195 Yale St have accessible units?
No, 195 Yale St does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Yale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Yale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Yale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Yale St does not have units with air conditioning.

