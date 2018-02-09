Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:46 AM
1 of 1
1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive
1922 Wingleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
1922 Wingleaf Drive, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This previously remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 baths is ready to be called home. The propertyfeatures tile floors, beautiful kitchen, nice bathrooms, covered patio, and a great layout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive have any available units?
1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive have?
Some of 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive offers parking.
Does 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive have a pool?
No, 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Wingleaf Dr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
