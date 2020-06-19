Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1917 Brackenridge St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1917 Brackenridge St
1917 Brackenridge Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1917 Brackenridge Street, Houston, TX 77026
Northside Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house.
$1200.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit. $60 application fee. Bills not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1917 Brackenridge St have any available units?
1917 Brackenridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1917 Brackenridge St currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Brackenridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Brackenridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Brackenridge St is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Brackenridge St offer parking?
No, 1917 Brackenridge St does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Brackenridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 Brackenridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Brackenridge St have a pool?
No, 1917 Brackenridge St does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Brackenridge St have accessible units?
No, 1917 Brackenridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Brackenridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Brackenridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Brackenridge St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1917 Brackenridge St has units with air conditioning.
