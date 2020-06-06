1915 Revere Street

Amenities

Located at San Felipe and Kirby, the most iconic intersection in River Oaks, these refined English style town homes pay homage to the historical London based Cadogan Hotel. An inviting foyer leads you to a beautifully appointed living & dining space w/ intricate ceiling details throughout. Gourmet kitchen with KitchenAid appliances, custom site built cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, 7" high quality engineered wood flooring in select areas, & large windows & baseboards throughout. The luxurious master suite with sitting area features crown molding, high ceilings, & recessed lighting with en suite spa like master bath. Fourth floor features sitting room with marble floors, custom built fireplace, full bath & immense glass doors leading to an expansive terrace. Each floor is accessible with a custom elevator. Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale!