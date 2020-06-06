All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
1915 Revere Street
1915 Revere Street

1915 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Revere Street, Houston, TX 77019
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Located at San Felipe and Kirby, the most iconic intersection in River Oaks, these refined English style town homes pay homage to the historical London based Cadogan Hotel. An inviting foyer leads you to a beautifully appointed living & dining space w/ intricate ceiling details throughout. Gourmet kitchen with KitchenAid appliances, custom site built cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, 7" high quality engineered wood flooring in select areas, & large windows & baseboards throughout. The luxurious master suite with sitting area features crown molding, high ceilings, & recessed lighting with en suite spa like master bath. Fourth floor features sitting room with marble floors, custom built fireplace, full bath & immense glass doors leading to an expansive terrace. Each floor is accessible with a custom elevator. Perfect for entertaining on a grand scale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Revere Street have any available units?
1915 Revere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Revere Street have?
Some of 1915 Revere Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Revere Street currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Revere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Revere Street pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Revere Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1915 Revere Street offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Revere Street offers parking.
Does 1915 Revere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Revere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Revere Street have a pool?
No, 1915 Revere Street does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Revere Street have accessible units?
No, 1915 Revere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Revere Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Revere Street has units with dishwashers.

