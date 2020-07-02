All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908

1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
property on rent!! Park & Lake Villas - Property Id: 165588

Close to Energy Corridor!!!! Bedroom facing lake!!
Brand new construction. Next to "The Village School".fully furnished!!! brand new furniture and appliances!! renter pays for all the utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165588
Property Id 165588

(RLNE5590943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have any available units?
1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have?
Some of 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 offer parking?
No, 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have a pool?
No, 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have accessible units?
No, 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Hollister Place
6565 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston