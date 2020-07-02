1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path, Houston, TX 77077 Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
property on rent!! Park & Lake Villas - Property Id: 165588
Close to Energy Corridor!!!! Bedroom facing lake!! Brand new construction. Next to "The Village School".fully furnished!!! brand new furniture and appliances!! renter pays for all the utilities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165588 Property Id 165588
(RLNE5590943)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have any available units?
1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 have?
Some of 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Pueblo Nuevo Path 1908 is not currently offering any rent specials.