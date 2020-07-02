1907 Dismuke St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fully renovated community from inside out...

Fully renovated 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment home. Recently installed ceramic tile floor throughout - No Carpet. Upgraded appliances - refrigerator/stove. Upgraded LED fixtures. Large spacious living areas. Central air conditioning and heat. Lots of natural light. On-site laundry room. Well managed - Ready for immediate move in!!



(RLNE4024813)