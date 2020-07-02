Fully renovated community from inside out... Fully renovated 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment home. Recently installed ceramic tile floor throughout - No Carpet. Upgraded appliances - refrigerator/stove. Upgraded LED fixtures. Large spacious living areas. Central air conditioning and heat. Lots of natural light. On-site laundry room. Well managed - Ready for immediate move in!!
(RLNE4024813)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 Dismuke St have any available units?
1907 Dismuke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Dismuke St have?
Some of 1907 Dismuke St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Dismuke St currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Dismuke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Dismuke St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Dismuke St is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Dismuke St offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Dismuke St offers parking.
Does 1907 Dismuke St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Dismuke St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Dismuke St have a pool?
No, 1907 Dismuke St does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Dismuke St have accessible units?
No, 1907 Dismuke St does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Dismuke St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Dismuke St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)