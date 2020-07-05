1906 Thonig - 1

Amenities

SPRING BRANCH. 1906?Thonig.Charming, spacious~640sf. 1Beds / 1Bath.Recently refreshed and ready for move-in. Tile floors. On-site washer and dryer. Pets allowed. Tucked away on a quiet street in a small, friendly 18 unit community. On the Metro bus line and close to Antoine and Long Point. Just minutes away from the Galleria, Downtown, Heights, and the Energy Corridor. Water and gas included. You only pay for electricity. $595/ month. $299 deposit

12-month lease.



$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent.We do not accept section 8 vouchers.



Contact us by phone (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.