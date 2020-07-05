All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:58 PM

1906 Thonig - 1

1906 Thonig Road · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Thonig Road, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPRING BRANCH. 1906?Thonig.Charming, spacious~640sf. 1Beds / 1Bath.Recently refreshed and ready for move-in. Tile floors. On-site washer and dryer. Pets allowed. Tucked away on a quiet street in a small, friendly 18 unit community. On the Metro bus line and close to Antoine and Long Point. Just minutes away from the Galleria, Downtown, Heights, and the Energy Corridor. Water and gas included. You only pay for electricity. $595/ month. $299 deposit
12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent.We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Thonig - 1 have any available units?
1906 Thonig - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Thonig - 1 have?
Some of 1906 Thonig - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Thonig - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Thonig - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Thonig - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Thonig - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Thonig - 1 offer parking?
No, 1906 Thonig - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Thonig - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Thonig - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Thonig - 1 have a pool?
No, 1906 Thonig - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Thonig - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1906 Thonig - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Thonig - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Thonig - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

