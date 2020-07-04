All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1906 Pepperwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1906 Pepperwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1906 Pepperwood Lane

1906 Pepperwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Addicks - Park Ten
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1906 Pepperwood Lane, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
$350 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Pepperwood Lane have any available units?
1906 Pepperwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Pepperwood Lane have?
Some of 1906 Pepperwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Pepperwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Pepperwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Pepperwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Pepperwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Pepperwood Lane offer parking?
No, 1906 Pepperwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Pepperwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Pepperwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Pepperwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1906 Pepperwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Pepperwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1906 Pepperwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Pepperwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Pepperwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston