All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1906 Howth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1906 Howth Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 2:47 PM

1906 Howth Avenue

1906 Howth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1906 Howth Avenue, Houston, TX 77051
Central Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Howth Avenue have any available units?
1906 Howth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1906 Howth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Howth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Howth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston