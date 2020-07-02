Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1906 Howth Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 2:47 PM
1 of 32
1906 Howth Avenue
1906 Howth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1906 Howth Avenue, Houston, TX 77051
Central Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have any available units?
1906 Howth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1906 Howth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Howth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Howth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Howth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Howth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
