1904 Common Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING 3/2 with all bedrooms upstairs. Open layout with plenty of natural light and a good size ratio in a highly desired area of Hollister in Spring Branch. Granite Countertops, barely lived in and ready to move in. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!