All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1904 Common Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1904 Common Oak Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 6:28 PM

1904 Common Oak Drive

1904 Common Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1904 Common Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING 3/2 with all bedrooms upstairs. Open layout with plenty of natural light and a good size ratio in a highly desired area of Hollister in Spring Branch. Granite Countertops, barely lived in and ready to move in. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Common Oak Drive have any available units?
1904 Common Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Common Oak Drive have?
Some of 1904 Common Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Common Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Common Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Common Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Common Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1904 Common Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Common Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1904 Common Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Common Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Common Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1904 Common Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Common Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Common Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Common Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Common Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston