All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:23 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1903 Chew St
1903 Chew St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1903 Chew St, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Modern and cozy 2/1 near downtown Houston available. Frig, W/D, stove and alarm are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1903 Chew St have any available units?
1903 Chew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1903 Chew St currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Chew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Chew St pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Chew St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1903 Chew St offer parking?
No, 1903 Chew St does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Chew St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Chew St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Chew St have a pool?
No, 1903 Chew St does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Chew St have accessible units?
No, 1903 Chew St does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Chew St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Chew St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Chew St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Chew St does not have units with air conditioning.
