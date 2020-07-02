Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1901 Richmond - 01.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1901 Richmond - 01
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1901 Richmond - 01
1901 Richmond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1901 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated. Great location and quite property.
A cute 44 unit apartment community in the heart of Montrose. Great community located close to University of St. Thomas.
Always recommend to do a driveby of property. If interested apply online at www.fatproperty.com/apply or visit us at 3800 Garrott. 77006
832-640-4444
FP3800
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have any available units?
1901 Richmond - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1901 Richmond - 01 have?
Some of 1901 Richmond - 01's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1901 Richmond - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Richmond - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Richmond - 01 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Richmond - 01 offers parking.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have a pool?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77036
Tuscany Walk
2001 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston