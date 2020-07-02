All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1901 Richmond - 01.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1901 Richmond - 01
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 Richmond - 01

1901 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1901 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated. Great location and quite property.
A cute 44 unit apartment community in the heart of Montrose. Great community located close to University of St. Thomas.

Always recommend to do a driveby of property. If interested apply online at www.fatproperty.com/apply or visit us at 3800 Garrott. 77006
832-640-4444

FP3800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have any available units?
1901 Richmond - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Richmond - 01 have?
Some of 1901 Richmond - 01's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Richmond - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Richmond - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Richmond - 01 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Richmond - 01 offers parking.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have a pool?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have accessible units?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Richmond - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Richmond - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77036
Tuscany Walk
2001 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston