Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1863 Creek Dr
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1863 Creek Dr
1863 Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1863 Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom brick home zoned to SBISD. Laminate flooring: no carpet in house! Great covered front porch and fenced outdoor space with shade.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1863 Creek Dr have any available units?
1863 Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1863 Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1863 Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 1863 Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1863 Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1863 Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1863 Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1863 Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1863 Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1863 Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
