All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 18600 S Parkview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
/
18600 S Parkview Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
18600 S Parkview Dr
18600 S Parkview Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
18600 S Parkview Dr, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lease Transfer
No Deposit
Easy Move in
(RLNE4434101)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have any available units?
18600 S Parkview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 18600 S Parkview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18600 S Parkview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18600 S Parkview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18600 S Parkview Dr offers parking.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18600 S Parkview Dr has a pool.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have accessible units?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
