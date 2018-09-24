All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18600 S Parkview Dr

18600 S Parkview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18600 S Parkview Dr, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lease Transfer
No Deposit
Easy Move in

(RLNE4434101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have any available units?
18600 S Parkview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 18600 S Parkview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18600 S Parkview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18600 S Parkview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18600 S Parkview Dr offers parking.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18600 S Parkview Dr has a pool.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have accessible units?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18600 S Parkview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18600 S Parkview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

