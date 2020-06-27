Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1847 Harvard St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1847 Harvard St
1847 Harvard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1847 Harvard Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
1 BR, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Living room; 550 sq ft
Laundry in bldg
Off-street parking
Internet and Cable TV included
Walking distance to 19th St shops and hike/bike trails
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1847 Harvard St have any available units?
1847 Harvard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1847 Harvard St currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Harvard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Harvard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 Harvard St is pet friendly.
Does 1847 Harvard St offer parking?
Yes, 1847 Harvard St offers parking.
Does 1847 Harvard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Harvard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Harvard St have a pool?
No, 1847 Harvard St does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Harvard St have accessible units?
No, 1847 Harvard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Harvard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Harvard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1847 Harvard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1847 Harvard St does not have units with air conditioning.
