Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1846 Latexo Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:14 PM

1846 Latexo Drive
1846 Latexo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1846 Latexo Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home and great location in Oak Forest. Washer/dryer/refrigerator stays. Tile and hardwood floors with a screened in back porch and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1846 Latexo Drive have any available units?
1846 Latexo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1846 Latexo Drive have?
Some of 1846 Latexo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1846 Latexo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Latexo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Latexo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1846 Latexo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1846 Latexo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Latexo Drive offers parking.
Does 1846 Latexo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 Latexo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Latexo Drive have a pool?
No, 1846 Latexo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Latexo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1846 Latexo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Latexo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Latexo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
