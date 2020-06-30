Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1831 Sherwood Forest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
1831 Sherwood Forest Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM
1 of 38
1831 Sherwood Forest Street
1831 Sherwood Forest Street
No Longer Available
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1831 Sherwood Forest Street, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West
Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome largest floor plan 3 bedroom 2 full baths and one half bath. Ceramic floors down carpet up. All electric kitchen laundry on 1st floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1831 Sherwood Forest Street have any available units?
1831 Sherwood Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1831 Sherwood Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Sherwood Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Sherwood Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Sherwood Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1831 Sherwood Forest Street offer parking?
No, 1831 Sherwood Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Sherwood Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Sherwood Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Sherwood Forest Street have a pool?
No, 1831 Sherwood Forest Street does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Sherwood Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 1831 Sherwood Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Sherwood Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Sherwood Forest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Sherwood Forest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Sherwood Forest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
