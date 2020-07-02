1819 Augusta Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

Situated in the vibrant and renowned Galleria area in Houston, this community is ideal for persons with an active lifestyle. The 60-foot lap pool and fitness center is perfect for work-out enthusiasts, and complimentary monthly housekeeping service allows the resident extra time for work or social activities.

Inspiring one and two bedroom floor plans feature interior appointments such as granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, and new wood cabinetry. Apartments are very spacious and all top level homes offer vaulted ceilings. Fireplaces create an inviting and cozy ambiance. Private patios or balconies complement each residence.



Amenities

Washer/dryer

Parking

Gated community

Pool