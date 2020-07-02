Rent Calculator
1818 Du Barry Ln
Last updated October 10 2019 at 6:02 PM
1 of 14
1818 Du Barry Ln
1818 Du Barry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1818 Du Barry Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Never Flooded, Cute 3 bed, 2 bath home just northeast of 610. Washer, dryer, and bi-monthly lawn service is included.
The property is priced to move and won't last long!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 1818 Du Barry Ln have any available units?
1818 Du Barry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1818 Du Barry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Du Barry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Du Barry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Du Barry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Du Barry Ln offer parking?
No, 1818 Du Barry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Du Barry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 Du Barry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Du Barry Ln have a pool?
No, 1818 Du Barry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Du Barry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1818 Du Barry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Du Barry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Du Barry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 Du Barry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 Du Barry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
