1817 Worms Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 3:50 PM

1817 Worms Street

1817 Worms St · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Worms St, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Welcome home! This beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home has tons to offer. New Laminate flooring through out home with great natural lighting. Beautiful granite in kitchen with dark cabinets. Home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Worms Street have any available units?
1817 Worms Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Worms Street have?
Some of 1817 Worms Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Worms Street currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Worms Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Worms Street pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Worms Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1817 Worms Street offer parking?
No, 1817 Worms Street does not offer parking.
Does 1817 Worms Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Worms Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Worms Street have a pool?
No, 1817 Worms Street does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Worms Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1817 Worms Street has accessible units.
Does 1817 Worms Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Worms Street does not have units with dishwashers.

