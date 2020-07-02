Rent Calculator
1815 Upland Lakes Lakes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1815 Upland Lakes Lakes
1815 Upland Lakes
·
No Longer Available
Location
1815 Upland Lakes, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes have any available units?
1815 Upland Lakes Lakes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes have?
Some of 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Upland Lakes Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes offers parking.
Does 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes have a pool?
No, 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes has accessible units.
Does 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Upland Lakes Lakes has units with dishwashers.
