Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:04 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1810 Midnight
1810 Midnight Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1810 Midnight Lane, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4949817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1810 Midnight have any available units?
1810 Midnight doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1810 Midnight currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Midnight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Midnight pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Midnight is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1810 Midnight offer parking?
No, 1810 Midnight does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Midnight have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Midnight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Midnight have a pool?
No, 1810 Midnight does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Midnight have accessible units?
No, 1810 Midnight does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Midnight have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Midnight does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Midnight have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Midnight does not have units with air conditioning.
