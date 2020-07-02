All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 7 2020 at 3:48 PM

1805 Witte Road

1805 Witte Road · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Witte Road, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Impressive, newly remodeled, landscaped, energy efficient, 2 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1440 sq ft townhome, just minutes from Memorial City & City Center. Open kitchen with island, great lighting, stainless appliances, 42 in white soft close cabinets, pretty patio views, lots of storage, inside utility room. Large dining, guest bath & living rm w/ recess lights & wood burning fireplace. Awesome stairwell w/ decorative lighting Spacious master suite with balcony. Oversize glass walk-in shower, double vanity. Large walk-in closet. Second bed has bath & large walk-in closet. Special Features: neutral surfaces - tile & luxury vinyl flooring, crown molding, quartz counters, soothing paint, Moen faucets, Minka Aire ceiling fans, pocket doors. New double pane windows & doors. New Rudd 16 seer AC & heater. New airducts, extra insulation, new 200 amp electric box. Area pool, dog park, gated.Everhart Construction remodeler, w/ A* BBB rating. All permits pulled. Never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Witte Road have any available units?
1805 Witte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Witte Road have?
Some of 1805 Witte Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Witte Road currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Witte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Witte Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Witte Road is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Witte Road offer parking?
No, 1805 Witte Road does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Witte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Witte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Witte Road have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Witte Road has a pool.
Does 1805 Witte Road have accessible units?
No, 1805 Witte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Witte Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Witte Road does not have units with dishwashers.

