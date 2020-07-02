1805 Witte Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

Impressive, newly remodeled, landscaped, energy efficient, 2 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath, 1440 sq ft townhome, just minutes from Memorial City & City Center. Open kitchen with island, great lighting, stainless appliances, 42 in white soft close cabinets, pretty patio views, lots of storage, inside utility room. Large dining, guest bath & living rm w/ recess lights & wood burning fireplace. Awesome stairwell w/ decorative lighting Spacious master suite with balcony. Oversize glass walk-in shower, double vanity. Large walk-in closet. Second bed has bath & large walk-in closet. Special Features: neutral surfaces - tile & luxury vinyl flooring, crown molding, quartz counters, soothing paint, Moen faucets, Minka Aire ceiling fans, pocket doors. New double pane windows & doors. New Rudd 16 seer AC & heater. New airducts, extra insulation, new 200 amp electric box. Area pool, dog park, gated.Everhart Construction remodeler, w/ A* BBB rating. All permits pulled. Never flooded.