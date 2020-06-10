Rent Calculator
1804 Kane St.
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:29 AM
1804 Kane St.
1804 Kane Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1804 Kane Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1804 Kane St. Available 05/01/19
(RLNE4765264)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 Kane St. have any available units?
1804 Kane St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1804 Kane St. have?
Some of 1804 Kane St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1804 Kane St. currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Kane St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Kane St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Kane St. is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Kane St. offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Kane St. offers parking.
Does 1804 Kane St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Kane St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Kane St. have a pool?
No, 1804 Kane St. does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Kane St. have accessible units?
No, 1804 Kane St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Kane St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Kane St. has units with dishwashers.
