All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1802 Stoney Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1802 Stoney Brook Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:33 PM

1802 Stoney Brook Drive

1802 Stoney Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1802 Stoney Brook Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Gorgeous completely furnished townhouse in the Memorial area nestled in the luxury corridor and surrounded by luxury homes. Tastefully updated with a spectacular bayou views from a large private screened patio on the first floor and canopy views from covered balcony. Open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinets. This home features two living areas, formal living and breakfast area, and a cozy family room with chimney and a enclosed patio. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, sitting area, and a study. A lot of storage and closets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. High and dry during Hurricane Harvey. You will love living in this quiet, park-like community, minutes from San Felipe and Voss. This house is exactly what youve been looking for! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have any available units?
1802 Stoney Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have?
Some of 1802 Stoney Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Stoney Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Stoney Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Stoney Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive has accessible units.
Does 1802 Stoney Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Stoney Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston