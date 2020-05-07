1802 Stoney Brook Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous completely furnished townhouse in the Memorial area nestled in the luxury corridor and surrounded by luxury homes. Tastefully updated with a spectacular bayou views from a large private screened patio on the first floor and canopy views from covered balcony. Open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinets. This home features two living areas, formal living and breakfast area, and a cozy family room with chimney and a enclosed patio. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet, sitting area, and a study. A lot of storage and closets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. High and dry during Hurricane Harvey. You will love living in this quiet, park-like community, minutes from San Felipe and Voss. This house is exactly what youve been looking for! Schedule your showing today!