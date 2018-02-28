1801 Keene Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1695

Security Deposit: $1495

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1368

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Mircrowave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer



Extras: Stop looking ... You found your home! Check out this cutie located on a corner. It has hardwood floors throughout, except in carpeted bedrooms. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including microwave and refrigerator ... Broad bedrooms and roomy baths, the master bath comes with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower as well as a walk-in closet featuring built-in shelves and more cabinet space!! Washer and dryer included too. Large, fenced yard, one car attached garage, ceiling fans ... Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.