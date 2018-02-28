All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:13 AM

1801 Keene Street

1801 Keene Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Keene Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1695
Security Deposit: $1495
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1368
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Mircrowave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Extras: Stop looking ... You found your home! Check out this cutie located on a corner. It has hardwood floors throughout, except in carpeted bedrooms. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including microwave and refrigerator ... Broad bedrooms and roomy baths, the master bath comes with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower as well as a walk-in closet featuring built-in shelves and more cabinet space!! Washer and dryer included too. Large, fenced yard, one car attached garage, ceiling fans ... Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Keene Street have any available units?
1801 Keene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Keene Street have?
Some of 1801 Keene Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Keene Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Keene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Keene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Keene Street is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Keene Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Keene Street offers parking.
Does 1801 Keene Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Keene Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Keene Street have a pool?
No, 1801 Keene Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Keene Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 Keene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Keene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Keene Street has units with dishwashers.

