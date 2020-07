1800 Stoney Brook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO WITH WOODED VIEW TO WATCH THE BIRDS,SQUIRRELS AND RABBITS PLAY.HUGE SECLUDED BACK PATIO THAT GIVES YOU A FEELING OF BEING IN THE COUNTRY RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES WITH A SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR.THE FURNITURE IN THE DINING ROOM AND PATIO CAN STAY IF NEEDED.ELECTRIC BILL IS SUBMETERED--COMMERCIAL RATE WHICH IS ABOUT 40% CHEAPER THAN RESIDENTIAL RATE. AVERAGE BILL IS 60.00LOCATION, LOCATION: ESCANLANTE, TRADER'S JOE,STARBUCKS, KROGER'S, CARRABBA'S AND SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE.