1755 Wyndale St

It appears life has taken a strange turn ever since you started that company, you know, the one that turns beanie babies into AI powered personal assistants. Everyone thought you were crazy, rightfully so. But obviously people didn't catch on to your brilliant insight that nothing is more adorable than a small stuffed AI powered bear ordering things for you off Amazon.
Anyways, the business took off and you're filthy rich. So rich you need your own airport to store all your private jets. So rich you order extra guacamole on top of everything (really, everything). And of course, you need a comfy luxurious headquarters where you can contemplate how rich and cool you are. I can think of no better location for this sort of introspection than this luxury Downtown Houston apartment. Yes, the one with the wine fridge and rainfall shower heads. Nothing says success like rainfall shower heads.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Open Floor Plans
10- to 14-Foot Ceilings
LEED Certified Building
Large Walk-In Closets
Washer/Dryer
Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances
Mobile Concierge System
Built-In Microwaves
Kitchen Island/Bar
Quartz Countertops
Storage Closets
Garden Tubs and/or Stand-Up Showers
Garages and Climate Control Storages Available
Built-In Organizer Systems in Bedroom Closets
Nest Thermostat
Deep, Single-Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks
Espresso Cabinets with Glass Fronts
Attached Parking Garage
Large, Wrap-Around Balconies
Picturesque Views of Downtown
Controlled Access Community
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Cyber Café
Business Center
Fitness Center with Pilates/Yoga Room & Well Beats Fitness
Outdoor Kitchen and Grills
Five Outdoor Eating Areas with Lushly Landscaped Courtyards
Four Spacious Study Rooms
Spray Tan Room
Clubhouse and Lounge Area
Game Room
Pool For Laps and Lounging
Electronic Vehicle Charging Stations
Large Pet Park Area (with dog run and pet washing station)
Coffee Lounge
Two Conference Rooms
Outdoor Terrace Room
Covered Mail Room Area
Dry Cleaning Lockers
