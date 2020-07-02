1755 Wyndale St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park gym game room green community parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access yoga

It appears life has taken a strange turn ever since you started that company, you know, the one that turns beanie babies into AI powered personal assistants. Everyone thought you were crazy, rightfully so. But obviously people didn't catch on to your brilliant insight that nothing is more adorable than a small stuffed AI powered bear ordering things for you off Amazon.



Anyways, the business took off and you're filthy rich. So rich you need your own airport to store all your private jets. So rich you order extra guacamole on top of everything (really, everything). And of course, you need a comfy luxurious headquarters where you can contemplate how rich and cool you are. I can think of no better location for this sort of introspection than this luxury Downtown Houston apartment. Yes, the one with the wine fridge and rainfall shower heads. Nothing says success like rainfall shower heads.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Spacious Open Floor Plans



10- to 14-Foot Ceilings



LEED Certified Building



Large Walk-In Closets



Washer/Dryer



Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances



Mobile Concierge System



Built-In Microwaves



Kitchen Island/Bar



Quartz Countertops



Storage Closets



Garden Tubs and/or Stand-Up Showers



Garages and Climate Control Storages Available



Built-In Organizer Systems in Bedroom Closets



Nest Thermostat



Deep, Single-Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks



Espresso Cabinets with Glass Fronts



Attached Parking Garage



Large, Wrap-Around Balconies



Picturesque Views of Downtown



Controlled Access Community



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Cyber Café



Business Center



Fitness Center with Pilates/Yoga Room & Well Beats Fitness



Outdoor Kitchen and Grills



Five Outdoor Eating Areas with Lushly Landscaped Courtyards



Four Spacious Study Rooms



Spray Tan Room



Clubhouse and Lounge Area



Game Room



Pool For Laps and Lounging



Electronic Vehicle Charging Stations



Large Pet Park Area (with dog run and pet washing station)



Coffee Lounge



Two Conference Rooms



Outdoor Terrace Room



Covered Mail Room Area



Dry Cleaning Lockers



About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!