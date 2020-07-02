All apartments in Houston
1755 Wyndale St

1755 Wyndale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Wyndale Street, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
game room
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
It appears life has taken a strange turn ever since you started that company, you know, the one that turns beanie babies into AI powered personal assistants. Everyone thought you were crazy, rightfully so. But obviously people didn't catch on to your brilliant insight that nothing is more adorable than a small stuffed AI powered bear ordering things for you off Amazon.

Anyways, the business took off and you're filthy rich. So rich you need your own airport to store all your private jets. So rich you order extra guacamole on top of everything (really, everything). And of course, you need a comfy luxurious headquarters where you can contemplate how rich and cool you are. I can think of no better location for this sort of introspection than this luxury Downtown Houston apartment. Yes, the one with the wine fridge and rainfall shower heads. Nothing says success like rainfall shower heads.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious Open Floor Plans

10- to 14-Foot Ceilings

LEED Certified Building

Large Walk-In Closets

Washer/Dryer

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances

Mobile Concierge System

Built-In Microwaves

Kitchen Island/Bar

Quartz Countertops

Storage Closets

Garden Tubs and/or Stand-Up Showers

Garages and Climate Control Storages Available

Built-In Organizer Systems in Bedroom Closets

Nest Thermostat

Deep, Single-Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks

Espresso Cabinets with Glass Fronts

Attached Parking Garage

Large, Wrap-Around Balconies

Picturesque Views of Downtown

Controlled Access Community

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Cyber Café

Business Center

Fitness Center with Pilates/Yoga Room & Well Beats Fitness

Outdoor Kitchen and Grills

Five Outdoor Eating Areas with Lushly Landscaped Courtyards

Four Spacious Study Rooms

Spray Tan Room

Clubhouse and Lounge Area

Game Room

Pool For Laps and Lounging

Electronic Vehicle Charging Stations

Large Pet Park Area (with dog run and pet washing station)

Coffee Lounge

Two Conference Rooms

Outdoor Terrace Room

Covered Mail Room Area

Dry Cleaning Lockers

About Us

Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.

It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Wyndale St have any available units?
1755 Wyndale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 Wyndale St have?
Some of 1755 Wyndale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Wyndale St currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Wyndale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Wyndale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 Wyndale St is pet friendly.
Does 1755 Wyndale St offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Wyndale St offers parking.
Does 1755 Wyndale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Wyndale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Wyndale St have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Wyndale St has a pool.
Does 1755 Wyndale St have accessible units?
Yes, 1755 Wyndale St has accessible units.
Does 1755 Wyndale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Wyndale St does not have units with dishwashers.

