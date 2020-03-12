All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:40 PM

17515 Sundrop Lane

17515 Sundrop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17515 Sundrop Lane, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17515 Sundrop Lane have any available units?
17515 Sundrop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17515 Sundrop Lane have?
Some of 17515 Sundrop Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17515 Sundrop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17515 Sundrop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17515 Sundrop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17515 Sundrop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17515 Sundrop Lane offer parking?
No, 17515 Sundrop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17515 Sundrop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17515 Sundrop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17515 Sundrop Lane have a pool?
No, 17515 Sundrop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17515 Sundrop Lane have accessible units?
No, 17515 Sundrop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17515 Sundrop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17515 Sundrop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

