1731 Caroline St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel walk in closets

The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you have only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books.



Apartment Amenities



Spacious 1 & 2 bedroom homes



Uniquely designed floor plans



Downtown city views



Stainless‑steel appliance package



Single basin kitchen sink



Quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash



Custom wood cabinets



Island kitchen



10 foot ceilings w/ 8 ft panel doors



Private balconies



Warm grey tone color scheme



Spa inspired bathrooms



Soaking tub* & stand‑up showers



Quartz countertops in bathrooms



Walk‑in closets w/ custom wood shelving



Wood laminate flooring



Washer & Dryer in every unit



Satin nickel fixtures



Community Amenities



Upscale pool w/ tanning deck, lounge seating & California Kitchen



Rooftop terrace w/ ambient seating



Business center with Wi‑Fi lounge & printer



Hospitality center w/ complimentary coffee bar



Pet friendly



Gourmet coffee bar



Interactive fitness studio, smith machine & free weights



Club lounge w/ catering kitchen & nook seating



Resident den with shuffleboard & billiards



Media lounge



Rentable storage units



Valet trash service w/ recycling



Easy access to METROrail, I‑45, I‑10, Hwy 59 & Hwy 288



Walking distance from some of Houston’s hottest eateries & a social night life scene



On‑site dog washing station



So you’re looking for that new apartment huh?



You have spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You have reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who are not enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you have reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I am over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!