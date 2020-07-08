All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1730 Billfish Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1730 Billfish Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:17 PM

1730 Billfish Boulevard

1730 Billfish Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Lake Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 Billfish Blvd, Houston, TX 77345
Lake Houston

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Limited time incentive for a new lease signed, one-month free rent on a 1-year lease! Brand new home located in Kingwood, walk distance to surrounding facilities and Lake Houston. Stunning floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms gives you more space. Have your VIP home office, NOW! Our homes are built with our residents in mind! Homes feature double master bedrooms, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops in modern finished kitchens. 2 attached garage on the ground floor. Full community service as an apartment. Prompt response for any supports after move-in. Let's experience a new way to live! * listing house is our model
Limited time incentive for a new lease signed, one-month free rent on a 1-year lease! Brand new home located in Kingwood, walk distance to surrounding facilities and Lake Houston. Stunning floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms gives you more space. Have your VIP home office, NOW! Our homes are built with our residents in mind! Homes feature double master bedrooms, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops in modern finished kitchens. 2 attached garage on the ground floor. Full community service as an apartment. Prompt response for any supports after move-in. Let's experience a new way to live! * listing house is our model

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Billfish Boulevard have any available units?
1730 Billfish Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1730 Billfish Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Billfish Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Billfish Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Billfish Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1730 Billfish Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Billfish Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1730 Billfish Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Billfish Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Billfish Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1730 Billfish Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Billfish Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1730 Billfish Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Billfish Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Billfish Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Billfish Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 Billfish Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St
Houston, TX 77007
Houston House
1617 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston