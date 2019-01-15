All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1721 Brun Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1721 Brun Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:14 AM

1721 Brun Street

1721 Brun Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1721 Brun Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Retreat Home w/Elevator, Private Pool w/Jets For swimming Laps, Outdoor Cabana & Private Balcony in the Heart of River Oaks Shopping Center. (1 Block away For Shpping and Restaurants!) First Floor living space, Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. NEW AC UNITS. The living room Boasts wall to wall 8 Ft French Doors which leads to Pool Area perfect for entertaining! Exquisite Finishes, Carrera Marble in Kitchen and Baths. Incredible Master Suite with sitting area including a Gigantic Walk In Master Closet! Each guest Bedroom has large walk in closets including amazing double walk space in Attic for storage. Garage includes: Carpet & Cabinets. Large 3rd Floor Game Room with Covered Balcony to sit in,relax and enjoy the view! UPDATED NEW PAINT AND LIGHTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Brun Street have any available units?
1721 Brun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Brun Street have?
Some of 1721 Brun Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Brun Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Brun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Brun Street pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Brun Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1721 Brun Street offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Brun Street offers parking.
Does 1721 Brun Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 Brun Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Brun Street have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Brun Street has a pool.
Does 1721 Brun Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 Brun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Brun Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Brun Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston