1721 Brun Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Retreat Home w/Elevator, Private Pool w/Jets For swimming Laps, Outdoor Cabana & Private Balcony in the Heart of River Oaks Shopping Center. (1 Block away For Shpping and Restaurants!) First Floor living space, Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. NEW AC UNITS. The living room Boasts wall to wall 8 Ft French Doors which leads to Pool Area perfect for entertaining! Exquisite Finishes, Carrera Marble in Kitchen and Baths. Incredible Master Suite with sitting area including a Gigantic Walk In Master Closet! Each guest Bedroom has large walk in closets including amazing double walk space in Attic for storage. Garage includes: Carpet & Cabinets. Large 3rd Floor Game Room with Covered Balcony to sit in,relax and enjoy the view! UPDATED NEW PAINT AND LIGHTS!