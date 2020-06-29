All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17206

17206 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17206 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17206 have any available units?
17206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17206 have?
Some of 17206's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17206 currently offering any rent specials?
17206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17206 is pet friendly.
Does 17206 offer parking?
Yes, 17206 offers parking.
Does 17206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17206 have a pool?
No, 17206 does not have a pool.
Does 17206 have accessible units?
No, 17206 does not have accessible units.
Does 17206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17206 does not have units with dishwashers.

