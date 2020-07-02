All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1720 Mcdonald Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1720 Mcdonald Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1720 Mcdonald Street

1720 Mcdonald St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1720 Mcdonald St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Nestled near highly desirable Rice Military, this stunning townhome is truly one of a kind. This propertys custom features and top of the line finishes differentiate it from all others! Upgrades include sumptuous hardwood flooring, wrought iron stair rails, plantation shutters, beautiful trim work, granite countertops, and custom paint throughout. The living room is an entertainers dream with a coffered ceiling and French doors leading out to the balcony. Bring out your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen equipped with a double oven, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and corner pantry. The spacious master suite boasts a double tray ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet, dual vanities, large whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Within walking distance to Memorial Park, as well as the unique art scene and popular night life found on Washington Avenue. Surrounded by The Heights, Montrose, River Oaks, and Downtown, this propertys location is unmatched. Dont wait- call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Mcdonald Street have any available units?
1720 Mcdonald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Mcdonald Street have?
Some of 1720 Mcdonald Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Mcdonald Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Mcdonald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Mcdonald Street pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Mcdonald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1720 Mcdonald Street offer parking?
No, 1720 Mcdonald Street does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Mcdonald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Mcdonald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Mcdonald Street have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Mcdonald Street has a pool.
Does 1720 Mcdonald Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1720 Mcdonald Street has accessible units.
Does 1720 Mcdonald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Mcdonald Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
Pecan Villa
4725 North Main Street
Houston, TX 77009
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston