1720 Mcdonald Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool

Nestled near highly desirable Rice Military, this stunning townhome is truly one of a kind. This propertys custom features and top of the line finishes differentiate it from all others! Upgrades include sumptuous hardwood flooring, wrought iron stair rails, plantation shutters, beautiful trim work, granite countertops, and custom paint throughout. The living room is an entertainers dream with a coffered ceiling and French doors leading out to the balcony. Bring out your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen equipped with a double oven, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and corner pantry. The spacious master suite boasts a double tray ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet, dual vanities, large whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Within walking distance to Memorial Park, as well as the unique art scene and popular night life found on Washington Avenue. Surrounded by The Heights, Montrose, River Oaks, and Downtown, this propertys location is unmatched. Dont wait- call today!