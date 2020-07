Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful home in Midtown is clean, modern, and spacious. This three-story townhouse is upgraded with plantation shutters, hardwood floors, and granite counter tops. All included; stainless steel fridge, washer and dryer, security system, and wired for surround sound. Spacious two car garage. West Webster Dog Park and playground located around the corner. Quiet and convenient city living at it's best! Minutes to downtown or easy access to 59 and 45.