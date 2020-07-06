Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
17139 Quail Park Dr
Last updated March 19 2019
17139 Quail Park Dr
17139 Quail Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
17139 Quail Park Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3bd Rm 2 Bath Home - This home has 3 large bed rooms. Tile Floors. Lots of counter space in kitchen. Large Backyard
(RLNE4650097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17139 Quail Park Dr have any available units?
17139 Quail Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 17139 Quail Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17139 Quail Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17139 Quail Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17139 Quail Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17139 Quail Park Dr offer parking?
No, 17139 Quail Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17139 Quail Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17139 Quail Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17139 Quail Park Dr have a pool?
No, 17139 Quail Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17139 Quail Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 17139 Quail Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17139 Quail Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17139 Quail Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17139 Quail Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17139 Quail Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
