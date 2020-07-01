Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area gym pool pool table shuffle board hot tub internet access trash valet

1711 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Spacious 1 & 2 bedroom homes Uniquely designed floor plans Downtown city views Stainless‑steel appliance package Single basin kitchen sink Quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash Custom wood cabinets Island kitchen 10 foot ceilings w/ 8 ft panel doors Private balconies Warm grey tone color scheme Spa inspired bathrooms Soaking tub* & stand‑up showers Quartz countertops in bathrooms Walk‑in closets w/ custom wood shelving Wood laminate flooring Washer & Dryer in every unit Satin nickel fixtures ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Upscale pool w/ tanning deck, lounge seating & California Kitchen Rooftop terrace w/ ambient seating Business center with Wi‑Fi lounge & printer Hospitality center w/ complimentary coffee bar Pet friendly Gourmet coffee bar Interactive fitness studio, smith machine & free weights Club lounge w/ catering kitchen & nook seating Resident den with shuffleboard & billiards Media lounge Rentable storage units Valet trash service w/ recycling Easy access to METROrail, I‑45, I‑10, Hwy 59 & Hwy 288 Walking distance from some of Houston’s hottest eateries & a social night life scene On‑site dog washing station Need a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that? [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3603380 ]