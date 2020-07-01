All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 2 2020

1711 Caroline Street

1711 Caroline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
1711 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven’t experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Spacious 1 & 2 bedroom homes Uniquely designed floor plans Downtown city views Stainless‑steel appliance package Single basin kitchen sink Quartz countertops w/ tile backsplash Custom wood cabinets Island kitchen 10 foot ceilings w/ 8 ft panel doors Private balconies Warm grey tone color scheme Spa inspired bathrooms Soaking tub* & stand‑up showers Quartz countertops in bathrooms Walk‑in closets w/ custom wood shelving Wood laminate flooring Washer & Dryer in every unit Satin nickel fixtures ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Upscale pool w/ tanning deck, lounge seating & California Kitchen Rooftop terrace w/ ambient seating Business center with Wi‑Fi lounge & printer Hospitality center w/ complimentary coffee bar Pet friendly Gourmet coffee bar Interactive fitness studio, smith machine & free weights Club lounge w/ catering kitchen & nook seating Resident den with shuffleboard & billiards Media lounge Rentable storage units Valet trash service w/ recycling Easy access to METROrail, I‑45, I‑10, Hwy 59 & Hwy 288 Walking distance from some of Houston’s hottest eateries & a social night life scene On‑site dog washing station Need a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Locating. We’re an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that? [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3603380 ]

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Caroline Street have any available units?
1711 Caroline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Caroline Street have?
Some of 1711 Caroline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Caroline Street currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Caroline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Caroline Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Caroline Street is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Caroline Street offer parking?
No, 1711 Caroline Street does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Caroline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 Caroline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Caroline Street have a pool?
Yes, 1711 Caroline Street has a pool.
Does 1711 Caroline Street have accessible units?
No, 1711 Caroline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Caroline Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Caroline Street does not have units with dishwashers.

