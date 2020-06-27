Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1708 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1708 Washington Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1708 Washington Ave
1708 Washington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1708 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4667108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Washington Ave have any available units?
1708 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1708 Washington Ave have?
Some of 1708 Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1708 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 1708 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Washington Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Washington Ave has a pool.
Does 1708 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1708 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston