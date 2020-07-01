Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1707 Nina Lee Lane.
1707 Nina Lee Lane
1707 Nina Lee Lane
1707 Nina Lee Lane
Report This Listing
Location
1707 Nina Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location, Updated Oak Forest home, granite, hardwoods, converted garage. Storage unit in backyard. Good schools, shopping, Galleria, Med Center and access to many freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 Nina Lee Lane have any available units?
1707 Nina Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1707 Nina Lee Lane have?
Some of 1707 Nina Lee Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1707 Nina Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Nina Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Nina Lee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Nina Lee Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1707 Nina Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Nina Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 1707 Nina Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Nina Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Nina Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 1707 Nina Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Nina Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 1707 Nina Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Nina Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Nina Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.
