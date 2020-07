Amenities

patio / balcony microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great little house now available for lease with amazing proximity to downtown! All the charm of its 1930s construction with convenient updates. New windows allow natural light, cozy front porch, low maintenance yard, and a gated driveway. In excellent condition with original hardwoods and moldings. All appliances are included including yard tools. It is ready for a quick move in. Dont let the square footage on this one fool you. It is a great use of the space.