Houston, TX
17026
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17026

17026 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17026 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Thompson II plan is a striking 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home. Formal dining, kitchen overlooking breakfast and family rooms, spacious master suite with large walk in closet. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17026 have any available units?
17026 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 17026 currently offering any rent specials?
17026 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17026 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17026 is pet friendly.
Does 17026 offer parking?
Yes, 17026 offers parking.
Does 17026 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17026 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17026 have a pool?
No, 17026 does not have a pool.
Does 17026 have accessible units?
No, 17026 does not have accessible units.
Does 17026 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17026 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17026 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17026 does not have units with air conditioning.

