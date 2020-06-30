Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1702 Montrose Boulevard
1702 Montrose Boulevard
1702 Montrose Boulevard
Location
1702 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 story condo in the heart of Montrose! Spacious living area, beautiful kitchen with lots of storage space. Located near dining and entertainment. Schedule your private showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Montrose Boulevard have any available units?
1702 Montrose Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1702 Montrose Boulevard have?
Some of 1702 Montrose Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1702 Montrose Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Montrose Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Montrose Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Montrose Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1702 Montrose Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Montrose Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1702 Montrose Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Montrose Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Montrose Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1702 Montrose Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Montrose Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1702 Montrose Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Montrose Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Montrose Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
