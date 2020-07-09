All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

1701 Hermann Drive

1701 Hermann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004
Medical Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment for rent is located in the Medical Center area of Houston TX 77004.&nbsp;One bedroom apartments start at $1589.&nbsp;Two bedroom apartments start at $3534.&nbsp;Three bedroom apartments start at $5329.&nbsp;This property is 37 years old, it was built in 1983, and has 209 units.&nbsp;Moving into this apartment will simplify your life. It is close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and transportation. The community offers an exceptional amenities package to entertain friends and feel like home. Parking is easy so you can come home after a long day and cook dinner and relax.

*This community is not authorized to accept housing vouchers. *No felony convictions in the last 10 years. *No evictions or broken leases. *No temporary housing. Must rent for 6 months or longer. *You must be employed and have verifiable income.

Call/text us as soon as possible at&nbsp;(281) 326-4663 so we can check the availability with your specific move date. Since 75% of Houston renters are looking for a one bedroom apartment around $1,000 this apartment will go fast./&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Hermann Drive have any available units?
1701 Hermann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Hermann Drive have?
Some of 1701 Hermann Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Hermann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Hermann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Hermann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Hermann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1701 Hermann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Hermann Drive offers parking.
Does 1701 Hermann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Hermann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Hermann Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Hermann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Hermann Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Hermann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Hermann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Hermann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

