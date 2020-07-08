All apartments in Houston
170 Heights Blvd
170 Heights Blvd

170 Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

170 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5730110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Heights Blvd have any available units?
170 Heights Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 170 Heights Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
170 Heights Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Heights Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 170 Heights Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 170 Heights Blvd offer parking?
No, 170 Heights Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 170 Heights Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Heights Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Heights Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 170 Heights Blvd has a pool.
Does 170 Heights Blvd have accessible units?
No, 170 Heights Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Heights Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Heights Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Heights Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Heights Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

