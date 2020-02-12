Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:02 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT
16619 Spirit Lake Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16619 Spirit Lake Court, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WATER EDGE CLOSE TO LAKE HOUSTON - 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WATER EDGE CLOSE TO LAKE HOUSTON
(RLNE5411692)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT have any available units?
16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT currently offering any rent specials?
16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT is pet friendly.
Does 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT offer parking?
No, 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT does not offer parking.
Does 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT have a pool?
No, 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT does not have a pool.
Does 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT have accessible units?
No, 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16619 SPIRIT LAKE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
