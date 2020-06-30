Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16617 CONNER CREEK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16617 CONNER CREEK
16617 Conner Creek Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16617 Conner Creek Ln, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH REFRIG/ WASHER DRYER - NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH REFRIG/ WASHER DRYER
(RLNE4606508)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16617 CONNER CREEK have any available units?
16617 CONNER CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 16617 CONNER CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
16617 CONNER CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16617 CONNER CREEK pet-friendly?
Yes, 16617 CONNER CREEK is pet friendly.
Does 16617 CONNER CREEK offer parking?
No, 16617 CONNER CREEK does not offer parking.
Does 16617 CONNER CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16617 CONNER CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16617 CONNER CREEK have a pool?
No, 16617 CONNER CREEK does not have a pool.
Does 16617 CONNER CREEK have accessible units?
No, 16617 CONNER CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 16617 CONNER CREEK have units with dishwashers?
No, 16617 CONNER CREEK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16617 CONNER CREEK have units with air conditioning?
No, 16617 CONNER CREEK does not have units with air conditioning.
